Stephen Curry Returns to the Warriors Lineup vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

To borrow a line from the venerable Michael Jordan, he’s back, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Stephen Curry makes his triumphant return to the Golden State Warriors lineup as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

OFFICIAL: Stephen Curry is available to play today in the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Ga46cvKwIk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2023

Curry hasn’t played since February 4 while resolving a leg injury. Still, he’s been the Warriors’ floor general when healthy, leading the team in scoring with 29.4 points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

His return means that Jordan Poole’s usage will decrease. Poole started in place of Curry in all 11 contests, averaging 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. More importantly, he helped lead the Warriors to victory in seven of those outings.

Golden State is currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, but they are only 4.0 games up on the Lakers, who are on the outside looking in.

The Warriors enter the Pacific Division matchup as -5 favorites, although the line is shifting toward the home team, per the info from FanDuel Sportsbook.