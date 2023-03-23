TE Foster Moreau Diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, free agent tight end Foster Moreau has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is stepping away from football.

The diagnosis was discovered during a visit with the New Orleans Saints.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me,” wrote Moreau on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Moreau, 25, had spent his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, tallying 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

