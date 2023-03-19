Texans Trade WR Brandin Cooks to Cowboys for Draft Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Brandin Cooks was one of the lone bright spots for the past three years on an otherwise terrible Houston Texans team. Now, the six-time 1,000-yard wide receiver gets a chance to shine with one of the best teams in the NFL and earn the respect he deserves.

The Texans traded Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick next year.

Sources: The #Texans are trading WR Brandin Cooks to the #Cowboys for a 5th this year and 6th next year. A big-play threat for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Despite Cooks’ persistent success, he has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl. Through the first nine seasons of his career, the former first-round pick has totaled 8,616 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns, failing to capture any league-wide accolades.

Cooks joins an arsenal of receiving options that helped contribute to the Cowboys’ tenth-ranked total and fourth-ranked scoring offense.

Dallas’ success has been limited to the regular season. The five-time Super Bowl Champions haven’t made it out of the Divisional Round since winning it all in 1995.

Still, they enter the upcoming campaign near the top of the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced at +1500.