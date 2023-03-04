Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exited Friday's Game for Blue Jays by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Vladimir Guerrero Jr of the Toronto Blue Jays had to leave the game early Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The injury was to his knee of Guerrero. Toronto says this was a precautionary move, and they don’t believe it’s serious. Usually, this kind of talk would be dismissed as team chatter, but the fact they currently do not have plans to send Guerrero for an MRI does seem to speak to the idea that it may not be a serious injury. Then again, we are talking about a knee injury here, and no one may know how good or bad it is until the star slugger reports to the team Saturday.