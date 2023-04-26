2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Tatum Leapfrogs Giannis by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA playoffs are underway, and the game’s biggest stars are out in full force trying to lead their teams to a championship.

We’re looking at which players have the best chance of winning the NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Jayson Tatum (+340) (Last week: +480)

Jayson Tatum struggled in Game 5 for the Boston Celtics, squandering a chance to close out their series with the Atlanta Hawks. Still, the C’s have two more opportunities to advance, and Tatum has been bet down as the odds-on favorite to win NBA Finals MVP from +480 to +340.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650) (Last week: +360)

Due to injury, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed most of their first-round series with the Miami Heat. They now find themselves in a 3-1 hole. Can Giannis lead the Bucks to three straight victories and advance? His odds of winning NBA Finals MVP have nearly doubled, jumping from +360 to +650.

3. Kevin Durant (+750) (Last week: +950)

We’ve seen what Kevin Durant can do for the Phoenix Suns and his impact on their championship chances. Durant helped the Suns defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, leading to his NBA Finals MVP odds rising from +950 to +750.

4. Joel Embiid (+950) (Last week: +700)

Joel Embiid wasn’t his typical dominant self in the Philadelphia 76ers opening round series win over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn’t play in Game 4 due to injury, and his status is worth keeping an eye on heading into the second round. His NBA Finals MVP odds dropped from +700 to +950.

5. (Tie) Nikola Jokic (+1000) (Last week: +950)

The likely runner-up for regular season MVP, Nikola Jokic, was a significant factor in the Denver Nuggets’ defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round. Jokic and the Nuggets will now face the Suns, which has seen his odds drop from +950 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Jaylen Brown (+1000) (Last week: +1400)

Robin to Tatum’s Batman, Jaylen Brown, doesn’t get the credit he deserves. It’s a significant reason why he might not stay with Boston long-term. Brown picked up his play late in the series against the Hawks, scoring 66 points over the last two games. As a result, his odds have risen from +1400 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Stephen Curry (+1000) (Last week: +1500)

Stephen Curry hasn’t been at his best but helped lead the Golden State Warriors back from the dead in their opening-round series against the Sacramento Kings. Curry has 68 points in the Warriors’ two home games, moving his odds of winning NBA Finals MVP from +1500 to +1000.

8. Devin Booker (+1100) (Last week: +2600)

Devin Booker put together a first-round series for the ages against the Clippers, scoring 186 points over five games, including 47 in the series clincher. Booker’s odds were bet down from +2600 to +1100.

9. LeBron James (+2700) (Last week:+2700)

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-1 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though he’s been impactful, King James boasts +2700 odds of winning NBA Finals MVP.

10. Anthony Davis (+3200) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Anthony Davis has had a rollercoaster Round 1 series against the Grizzlies. When on, he’s been great, but Davis has also struggled in multiple games. Still, He finds himself inside the top ten, holding +3200 odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook