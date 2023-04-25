49ers' John Lynch on Trey Lance Trade Talks: 'A lot of Smoke' by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch insisted on Monday that, while the team has fielded calls on quarterback Trey Lance, they are not actively looking to trade the former third overall selection.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of smoke, really,” said Lynch. “It hasn’t been extremely active, and it’s not like we’ve put it out there that, ‘Hey, we’re taking offers for Trey, call 1-800 to,’ that’s not been the process. People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple of occasions? Sure. It hasn’t been that substantive, and like I said, we’re focused, as is Trey, on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five, and so we value every single one of those guys. And we’re excited about our group. We really are.”

Lance’s future with Niners is in question after injuries limited the 22-year-old to just two starts last season, only for backup Brock Purdy to emerge as a viable NFL starter.

Despite Lynch’s best efforts, expect the Lance rumor mill to continue between now and the start of the regular season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Niners holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +900, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.