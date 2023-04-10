AL MVP Futures Betting: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a Worthy Contender by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Mike Trout’s reign atop the American League has seemingly come to an end. From 2012 to 2019, Trout finished no worse than fourth in MVP voting, claiming top two votes in six of seven years and winning the award three times. The former 25th-overall selection has fallen off that pace since, opening the door for other elite players to take up the mantle.

Dual-threat Shohei Ohtani has emerged as the betting favorite over the past few seasons, and we can’t look past Aaron Judge’s supremacy. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fits Trout’s mold and is due for a resurgent campaign in 2023.

As such, we’re not looking past the value he brings in AL MVP futures betting.

Here’s a pitcher Vladdy will see plenty of in the AL East with value in the Cy Young race

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman has accomplished a lot in his career. The 24-year-old burst onto the scene in 2019, finishing sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He spent his sophomore season getting acclimated to the bigs, but Guerrero followed that up with a second-place showing in the MVP race the following year.

The accolades didn’t end there as Jr. claimed a Silver Slugger award in 2021 and Gold Glove last year. Clearly, Guerrero has the pedigree to take home the trophy. The former international free agent has flashed his offensive prowess but is far from a one-dimensional superstar.

One of the most significant factors impacting his bid is that Guerrero Jr. is a natural progression candidate. Vladdy was below his career average in OPS last year and even further behind his previous high of 1.002. If he reaches or surpasses that mark, Vladdy Jr. could be the latest in the Trout succession.