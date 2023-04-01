Astros' Michael Brantley took Batting Practice Friday, Could Return from IL when Eligible by SportsGrid 58 minutes ago

Michael Brantley was able to take batting practice before Friday’s game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley is at the end of his recovery from the surgery for a labral repair that he had last August. His batting practice was notable because it was with the team and not in extended spring training. This would seem to indicate that if Brantley doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he should come off the injured list when first eligible in mid-April.

Brantley has only played 231 games over the past three seasons, so even once he does get back onto the roster, it would be very difficult to see him not getting hurt once again this season.