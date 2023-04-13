Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Playoff Series Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks are now locked in as the No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed matchup following Atlanta’s win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Boston will hold homecourt advantage with Game 1 of the series on Saturday, April 15th, at 3:30 P.M. ET on ESPN.

Need to Know

The Celtics and Hawks have been head-to-head three times throughout the regular season. Boston won the series 3-0, but neither team has played the other totally healthy. Seeing how the Hawks pair up with the Celtics at full strength will be interesting.

With one of the most lethal duos in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the opposing side, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will have to be on top of their game if they want a shot at competing.

Boston’s offense ranks second in offensive rating this season and fourth in points per game, while Atlanta’s offense ranks seventh in offensive rating and third in points per game. It’s safe to say both teams have the capability and firepower to put on an offensive display in the first round.

The difference between the teams? Defense.

The Celtics rank second in defensive rating; the Hawks, on the other hand, rank 22nd. Atlanta’s defense may be the deciding factor of the series, depending on if Quin Snyder can rally his group to play scrappy and aggressive defense on two of the best scorers in the league.

Injury Report

Boston will enter the series against Atlanta fully healthy outside of Danilo Gallinari, who is still recovering from a torn ACL in the offseason.

The Hawks will enter the series against the Celts with a clean injury report.

Key Matchups

Jayson Tatum vs. De’Andre Hunter

Jayson Tatum made history this year for Boston, becoming the first Celtics player to average 30 PPG in the regular season. If the Hawks want any chance of winning the series, they’ll need to slow down Tatum. In previous matchups, Atlanta stuck De’Andre Hunter on the four-time All-Star.

It will be a tall task for the Virginia alum to complete, but for Atlanta to make the series interesting, these two ACC products will go at it in round one.

Trae Young vs. Marcus Smart

Trae Young is one of the best playmakers in the league. Despite Young’s size, the guard’s ability to create for himself and his teammates can instantly change a game. The Oklahoma product will be chased around the whole series by a mixture of guards, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, will likely get the most action.

If Smart limits Young’s production, Atlanta’s chances will only drop.

Series Pick

Boston finished the season among the best in the league, and Atlanta barely squeezed into the playoffs. Ultimately, a matchup between a squad that looks ready to redeem last year’s disappointing end against a.500 team. Not to mention, homecourt advantage will be a massive factor in the series.

With that being said, the Celtics win the series in five games.

Best Bet

ATL v BOS Series Total Games: 4 (+260) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Wager $100 to win $260

The Celtics are the heavy betting favorite, and with the team looking to get themselves back in the NBA Finals, Boston will look to end the series as early as possible. Ultimately, the C’s offense will be too much for the Hawks’ defense to overcome.