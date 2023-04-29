Braves Activated Michael Harris from IL Friday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Michael Harris was activated off of the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the Braves official website reports. Harris had been out of action since April 6 due to a lower back strain.

The sophomore had a magnificent rookie season in 2022, batting .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 75 runs in 114 games. He brings a different dynamic to a Braves offense that can be very powerful, thanks to the likes of Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley.

When 100% healthy, Harris could run wild on the bases thanks to the new rules in baseball. He went hitless in two at-bats as the Braves defeated the Mets 4-0 in a rain-shortened game Friday.

On Saturday, Atlanta will start Spencer Strider, while New York counters with Tylor Megill. The Braves are +100 (-1.5) on the run line and -166 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-104), and under (-118).

