Braves Activated Michael Harris from IL Friday
Michael Harris was activated off of the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the Braves official website reports. Harris had been out of action since April 6 due to a lower back strain.
The sophomore had a magnificent rookie season in 2022, batting .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 75 runs in 114 games. He brings a different dynamic to a Braves offense that can be very powerful, thanks to the likes of Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley.
When 100% healthy, Harris could run wild on the bases thanks to the new rules in baseball. He went hitless in two at-bats as the Braves defeated the Mets 4-0 in a rain-shortened game Friday.
On Saturday, Atlanta will start Spencer Strider, while New York counters with Tylor Megill. The Braves are +100 (-1.5) on the run line and -166 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-104), and under (-118).
