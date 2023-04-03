Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has Comical Reaction To Ruining First-Goal Wager '... I'm a greaseball, I guess' by Gio Rivera 2 hours ago

The Boston Bruins had plenty of reasons to celebrate their 4-3 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

They dodged a blown three-goal lead. Oskar Steen netted his first goal of the season. Then Charlie Coyle and Linus Ullmark put their hero’s capes on and seized Boston’s 60th win of its 2022-23 campaign.

However, it’s likely not everybody felt the same way. And no, we’re not talking Blues fans we’re talking about the betting public.

Initially, the box score credited center Trent Frederic with the first goal of the game in the first period, which would’ve netted a select group of bettors with a not-too-shabby payday. Ahead of puck drop, FanDuel Sportsbook listed Frederic 29-1 to be the game’s first goal scorer. This would’ve meant a bettor who placed $100 on Frederic would earn a total payout of $3,000.

But fate — and DeBrusk (unintentionally) — had other plans.

Freddy with the finish ? pic.twitter.com/GZQnwluety — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 2, 2023

Following the win, NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette told DeBrusk he knew someone with a ticket on Frederic to score the first goal. DeBrusk humorously took credibility for playing spoiler to both Frederic’s goal total and to the bettors.

“It was in the intermission, the boys were telling me I was, ‘Greasing goals from the hometown guy,'” DeBrusk joked, as seen on TNT’s postgame coverage. “I wanted 25 but I think I would’ve actually took the assist on that one. I didn’t even know. … So yeah I’m a greaseball, I guess.”

At first glance, both DeBrusk and Frederic appeared to have made contact with the puck before crossing the net. But hockey doesn’t split goals so Frederic and gamblers lost out.

“I owe Freddy a couple of drinks or something,” DeBrusk said. “… I don’t even care. We’re going home. Big win. Finally got a goal.”

DeBrusk’s goal was his 25th of the campaign, which tied his total last season.

As for the Bruins, they improved their league-best record to 60-12-15. With five games left in the regular season, the B’s will next host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.