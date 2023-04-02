Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Cohesive Unit Leads Historic Win Vs. Blues

The Boston Bruins added to the win column for a third straight game, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout, at Enterprise Center on Sunday.
The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 60-12-5 while the Blues fell to 35-36-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Another day, another on-brand Bruins victory. The train that just refuses to slow down, right?
Boston made its way to the league-best spot in the standings through what’s been a historic year for the B’s. And it’s come off the foundation of wins such as these.
Boston showcased its ability to snag control of the game’s momentum, thanks to an early Jake DeBrusk goal — which could be seen as a 50/50 credited score shared with Trent Frederic. The Bruins applied pressure continuously over the Blues, getting some timely dark horse contributions from Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Steen, who both scored in the second frame.
Steen, who netted Boston’s third goal, became the 26th Bruins player this season to score a goal, according to Connor Ryan of Boston.com. This served as just one component of Boston’s greatest constant, being its consistent ability to play as the best cohesive unit in the NHL — a great sign heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The win didn’t come easy with a blown three-goal lead posed a major hurdle the Bruins needed to navigate in order to keep hopes of remaining in the win column sustainable. And that’s when Linus Ullmark answered the call in a sudden death shootout, stopping all three St. Louis shot attempts.
With the win, the Bruins swept their season series, 2-0, over the Blues and became the fourth team in NHL history to win 60 games in a single season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Charlie Coyle scored the game-winner in the shootout battle on Boston’s first shot.
— Steen, who played just his second game with the Bruins this season, netted his first goal of the year and it couldn’t come at a better time.
— Blues right wing Jordan Kyrou gave St. Louis new life with his second of two goals, coming with just 25 seconds left in the third period to send the contest into overtime.
