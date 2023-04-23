Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Involved In Game 4 Fight Vs. Panthers

Tempers flared during the final minutes of Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Sunday evening.

While nothing beyond the ordinary, this time goaltender Linus Ullmark elected to take a break from stumping the Panthers and instead offered to drop his gloves and challenge Matthew Tkachuk.

In the third period, and after Bruins teammates Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo tag-teamed Tkachuk, a brawl ensued between Boston and Florida, which officials struggled to clear up. But when they did, Ullmark and Tkachuk exchanged words, promoting the Vezina Trophy favorite to show his fire.

Watch the postseason chaos unfold here, courtesy of Sportsnet.

ULLMARK WAS READY TO FIGHT TKACHUK OMG pic.twitter.com/KeG3By0jvr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

Fearless as he’s been all season long, attempting to faze Ullmark in the third period did nothing for the Panthers, who now trail the series, 3-1, after Boston’s 6-2 victory in Game 4.

The 29-year-old All-Star finished with a playoff career-high 41 saves, playing 56:49 minutes on the ice before Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery inserted Jeremy Swayman between the pipes when Ullmark was penalized.