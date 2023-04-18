Buy or Sell: Shohei Ohtani to Win American League MVP by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

When you have the ability to notch an American League Cy Young award and hit 35 home runs, winning AL MVP is in the realm of possibility too. Shohei Ohtani is a phenom; there are no two ways around it. He’s given Major League Baseball a player so electric that it’s must-see TV whenever he takes the hill or steps in the batter’s box. That’s very unique to the game of baseball.

The last time something like this transpired in the game, you’d have to go all the way back to the great home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. The difference here is that Ohtani can also strike out ten batters while clubbing a long ball and getting on base.

Through the first three weeks of the MLB regular season, Ohtani has continued contributing at the dish, but more so on the mound. The Los Angeles Angels perennial MVP candidate has mashed three home runs and has an OPS near .900, but where he’s doing the most damage is with his pitching.

Shohei has made three starts for LA, pitching 19 innings and allowing just one earned run. That’s equated to a 2-0 record, along with a sparkling 0.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Ohtani means business, demonstrating why he’s such a striking presence every fifth day he takes the hill. With those types of numbers, it’s difficult not to be impressed with what this unicorn player is bringing to the table.

Baseball has been crying for a star presence like this, and Ohtani gives them precisely that. The Angels haven’t been a perfect team early on, but there’s nothing wrong with their 8-8 record, with Ohtani already managing to compile a 1.6 WAR.

Ohtani is the current favorite to win American League MVP at +125 on the BetMGM Sportsbook. In addition, he’s also been generating the most betting interest, compiling the highest ticket percentage at 13.8% for the highest handle percentage at 23.7%. With that, bigger money bets have been heading in his direction to win AL MVP.

Ohtani brings something so unique to the table that it’s hard not to see him as an integral part of the AL MVP race. His odds reflect that considering he’s the odds-on favorite, but that doesn’t always mean you should buy into that price.

It’s early in the season, and there’s a plethora of talent surrounding him in the American League that can still stake their claim on their award. There’s still at least a smidge of value with his current price at +125, but bettors should stay clear of that number until the field closes the gap and there’s more parity in the race.

As good as Ohtani is, players like Aaron Judge and his teammate Mike Trout will be heard from in this race, and it’s hard to envision a world where he runs away with it. As a result, we’re content with selling his current price to win the award.

Buy or Sell: Sell Ohtani to win AL MVP at +125