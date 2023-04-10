Celtics Odds: Where Boston’s Prices Stand Entering NBA Playoffs Boston is behind only the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics have been one of the betting favorites to win the NBA championship throughout the 2022-23 basketball season. Boston opened that way after reaching last year’s NBA Finals and has maintained its positioning despite some struggles following the league’s All-Star break.

Boston currently remains in the same position after the conclusion of the regular season.

Entering the NBA playoffs, only the Milwaukee Bucks have better odds to win the NBA championship and Eastern Conference than the Celtics do at FanDuel Sportsbook. Milwaukee, which earned the top seed in the conference and thus home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs, is +240 to claim the Larry O’Brien trophy and +110 to win the Eastern Conference.

Boston is not far behind, however, and in front of the Phoenix Suns (+460), Golden State Warriors (+75) and Philadelphia 76ers (9-1), who round out the top five to win the whole thing. There’s then a noticeable drop from the Denver Nuggets (11-1), who have the sixth-best prices, and the rest of the field.

Here’s how the Celtics’ prices look at some of the most popular sportsbooks:

To win NBA title:

FanDuel: +370

BetMGM: +350

Caesars: +325

DraftKings: +320

To win Eastern Conference:

BetMGM: +175

FanDuel: +165

DraftKings: +160

Caesars: +155

The Celtics don’t yet know their first-round opponent with Tuesday’s game between the seventh-seeded Miami Heat and eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks determining who Boston will host in the opening round. It’s worth wondering whether the Celtics would benefit from playing the Hawks as opposed to the Heat given how they matched up with the two teams in years past and during the most recent regular season. The C’s swept a trio of games with Atlanta while dropping two of three to the Heat.

Regardless of its opponent, though, Boston will begin its postseason Saturday. The rest of the team’s playoff schedule had not been released as of Monday.