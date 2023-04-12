Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors: Betting Preview, Props, & Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA’s Play-in Tournament continues Wednesday as the Chicago Bulls travel north of the border to meet the Toronto Raptors. The winner keeps their postseason hopes alive and will battle the Miami Heat for a chance to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed on Friday, while the loser is headed for the draft lottery.Bulls @ Raptors Game Information

Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Toronto went 2-1 versus the Bulls during the regular season.

Chicago has had difficulty dealing with the Raptors’ length. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said last week, “The biggest challenge we’ve had against them has just been their size.” Toronto forced a combined 36 turnovers and outrebounded Chicago 99-81 in its two victories.

Spread: Bulls +6 (-110) | Raptors -6 (-110)

Bulls +6 (-110) | Raptors -6 (-110) Moneyline: Bulls (+198) | Raptors (-240)

Bulls (+198) | Raptors (-240) Total: Over 212.5 (-110) | Under 212.5 (-110)

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan should again be the focus of Toronto’s game plan. DeRozan struggled against the Raps during the regular season, facing numerous double teams and being held to 20, nine, and 13 points, respectively, in the three meetings.

Having showcased an ability to slow down Chicago’s best player, not to mention playing in front of a raucous home crowd, Nick Nurse’s squad comes away victorious. Take the Raptors on the moneyline (-235).

Nikola Vucevic OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+126)

Here are some more player props picks for tonight’s play-in games.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is your guy if you’re looking for value. The big man appeared in all 82 games for the Bulls this season, knocking down two or more threes in 36 contests (43.9%). Vucevic went 4-of-6 from downtown in Chicago’s most recent game against the Raps.

He will force Toronto center Jakob Poeltl to defend on the perimeter, an area he is far less comfortable. At plus money, Vucevic is one of my favorite plays on the board, and I like him to go OVER 1.5 made threes.