Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

With their best-of-seven series tied at one, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to Seattle for Game 3 and the first-ever home playoff game for the Kraken.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s a special night for the Seattle Kraken as they get set to host their first-ever postseason game in just their second season in existence. It’s been a tighter series than many expected, especially considering the Avalanche are the defending champs, and the Kraken were the third-highest scoring offense. Colorado’s listed as a road favorite for Game 3 on the moneyline at -154, while the Kraken are +128.

Seattle opened the series with a 3-1 victory, while the Avalanche erased a 2-0 deficit to win Game 2, 3-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Avalanche will start Alexandar Georgiev, while the Kraken will counter with Philipp Grubauer. Georgiev has a 1-1 record with a .915 save percentage, while Grubauer is 1-1 with a .947 save percentage.

We’re expecting Grubauer to come back to life in this series, and Game 2 suggests that could be on the horizon. Colorado wasn’t their best through the first two games, but they know how to win on the road, and we expect that to continue for Game 3.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-154)

The first two games in this series saw four and five goals scored. The total for Game 3 is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -134 and the under at +110. Interestingly, both teams have high-scoring offenses, but they haven’t clicked through the first two matchups. Regression is due between the pipes and on defense, which falls in line with the over being priced at -134. Both offenses are too talented to be held down for this long, so expect an offensive correction in Game 3.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-134)

Both teams have a lot of talent, but Mikko Rantanen’s regular season statistics stand out. He has just one goal in two games, and Game 3 offers him a chance to regain his scoring touch. Rantanen is listed at +115 to score, a price we feel comfortable backing.

Best Prop: Mikko Rantanen to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+115)