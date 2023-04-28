Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Game 6 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Stars look to close out their first-round matchup when they visit the Minnesota Wild for Game 6.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This has been an incredible series between two Central Division rivals that has been must-watch TV. This series has had a little of everything, strong goaltending, timely goals, and multiple overtime periods. Dallas can move on tonight and have the veteran experience needed. However, Minnesota doesn’t quit and has a lot of talent. The Wild are listed as slight home favorites on the moneyline at -120, while the Stars are at +100.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Stars will start Jake Oettinger, while the Wild are expected to turn to Filip Gustavsson. Oettinger has been a significant reason why the Stars have found success. Oettinger has a 3-2 record with a .925 save percentage, while Gustavsson is 2-2 with a .928 save percentage. The Wild will control the matchups on home ice, which should benefit Gustavsson.

Oettinger usually presents a unique challenge for opponents, but the Wild have found success against him on home ice. This series has always had the potential to go seven games, so targeting the Wild’s moneyline price is the direction bettors should lean toward.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-120)

The Stars and Wild have combined to score five, ten, six, five, and four goals in this series. The total for Game 6 is set at 5.5, with the over priced at +112 and the under at -138. With the juice attached to the under, oddsmakers are looking for a lower-scoring matchup tonight. With both goalies able to steal a game, a low-scoring game wouldn’t be surprising. Heading into this series, we expected a solid goalie duel, so take the under in Game 6.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-138)

Even though there are high-quality goal scorers in this matchup, it will be tough to find the back of the net tonight. Kirill Kaprizov is a game-changer but only has one goal in this series. Still, we see him impacting the scoresheet in this elimination game. Kaprizov is listed at +110 to score tonight, and there’s too much value in that number to pass it up.

Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)