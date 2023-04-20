Diamondbacks Designate SP Madison Bumgarner for Assignment by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago

Madison Bumgarner’s time in the desert has come to an end.

According to Arizona Diamondbacks beat writer Nick Piecoro, the team has designated Bumgarner for assignment.

Sources: Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.https://t.co/kPh3nccM1K — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) April 20, 2023

The moves comes after the veteran starting pitcher was shelved for seven runs over three innings during Wednesday’s 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bumgarner, who signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the D-Backs in 2019, has struggled mightily in the season’s early going, posting an 0-3 record with a 10.26 ERA across four starts. The former World Series MVP has yielded 19 runs in 16 2/3 innings with an average fastball velocity of just 89.5 MPH.

“I wish I had some kind of answers,” said Bumgarner following Wednesday’s outing. “Not that I’m not going to look for them — I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”

The 33-year-old is still owed $20 million this season and $14 million in 2024.

Bumgarner finishes his Arizona tenure with a 15-32 record and a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts.

You can find the latest MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.