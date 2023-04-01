Dodgers' Will Smith Won't be Behind the Plate Saturday vs. Diamondbacks
Will Smith is not catching Saturday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
There isn’t anything wrong with Smith. This is just that catchers don’t suit up for every game behind the plate. Smith was always likely to sit either for the night game Saturday or the day game Sunday, as most backstops don’t play on both sides of that back-to-back, day-night equation.
The talented Dodgers bat could still be the designated hitter. That would be just fine with fantasy players, as he has a tasty matchup against Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Austin Barnes will be donning the tools of ignorance, with Smith taking at least half a game off.
