Falcons Sign LB Bud Dupree to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons continue to bolster their defensive unit. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have signed veteran linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract.

Former Titans and Steelers? LB Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, as @ZachKleinWSB reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

A Georgia native, Dupree returns home after spending the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old started 11 games for Tennessee in 2022, recording 18 tackles (six for loss), 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Before he arrived in Nashville, Dupree spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him 22nd overall in the 2015 draft. His best season came in 2019 when he racked up 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and 68 tackles, including 16 for loss.

Dupree is the latest member of a revamped Falcons defense that has added former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata, and six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta at +350 odds to win the NFC South Division, behind the Carolina Panthers (+300) and New Orleans Saints (+115).