FanDuel Sportsbook The Only Place for Kentucky Derby Bets! by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the Super Bowl of horse racing around the corner, FanDuel is the first and only sportsbook that allows customers to wager on the Kentucky Derby.

You will want to watch FanDuel and FanDuel TV for all the content they’ll be rolling out heading into Derby Week. This is the first year the Derby and FanDuel have established an exclusive partnership.

FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promotion

FanDuel will offer a “$20 No Sweat Bet” on the Kentucky Derby to all new and existing sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports customers. In addition to the promotion, FanDuel will offer unprecedented access to the races, highlighted by horse racing experts, including Mike Joyce, Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker, Gabby Gaudet, Scott Hazelton, and Andie Biancone. Along with NFL expert Kay Adams broadcasting her daily morning show, Up & Adams, directly from the Derby grounds.

“As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of the Kentucky Derby, we’re leveraging the power of our innovative betting platform and our unrivaled history in horse racing to bring fans a truly integrated experience for the race as the only sportsbook where you can bet on the race,” said Andrew Moore, General Manager, Racing at FanDuel. “Last year, we became the only sportsbook to offer a single wallet platform that allows fans to bet on horse racing and see that innovation as an avenue to introduce new audiences to horse racing.”

FanDuel TV will be live, on-site at Churchill Downs all week to provide fans with elite access, live reporting hits, and expert analysis leading up to the big race. In keeping with its proud TVG lineage as the unquestioned home of horse racing, “FanDuel TV’s Coverage of Kentucky Derby Week.”

Fans can watch all of the Derby Week races from Churchill Downs (except those for which NBC has exclusive rights) and catch all of FanDuel TV’s coverage of Derby Week free on FanDuel TV +, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV connected devices.

Reminder: FanDuel is the only sportsbook where you can place a wager on the Kentucky Derby