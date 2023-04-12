Former Temple G Khalif Battle to Transfer to Arkansas by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Former Temple guard Khalif Battle will transfer to Arkansas, per his Twitter. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has chosen to reload rather than rebuild following the departure of this year’s one-and-done talent. The Razorbacks have already brought in former Houston guard Tramon Mark and now Battle, two dynamic backcourt talents just weeks after the end of their season. Despite the losses of Ricky Council IV, Anthony Black, and Nick Smith to the NBA, this should be enough to propel this team into the Preseason AP Poll Top 25. This team should be in the mix in the upper echelon of the SEC.

Battle showed some profound scoring ability at Temple in 2022. The senior averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27 games.

2023-24 National Championship Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can now wager on who will cut down the nets next April at the national championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.