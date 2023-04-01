Golden Knights' Mark Stone Resumes Skating by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Mark Stone has begun skating for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Stone has missed the last 32 games for the Golden Knights due to a back injury.

Before going out, he had 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games.

Stone is considered one of the better forwards for the Golden Knights and would be a welcome addition once he is healthy enough to return. Now, yes, he’s skating, but it was just a light skate, and he doesn’t look ready to practice yet. Stone is not expected to return during the regular season, and it’s also not a guarantee that he will return for the first round of the playoffs. There are reports that the Knights would need to make a deep playoff run if they want to see the former Ottawa Senator in action again this season.