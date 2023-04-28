Grizzlies-Lakers Preview: Lakers to Close Out Grizzlies Tonight by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We have a strong doubleheader of playoff hoops, but we will focus on the bout between the Los Angles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are up 3-2 and will try to close out the Grizzles on their home floor tonight, with their odds to advance -430 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Grizzlies @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

â€œWe’re going to be back for a Game 7,â€ said Desmond Bane to reporters after the Grizzlies’ Game 5 win. This team has been known to be bold and brave with their words over the past few years, from Ja Morant saying the Grizz had nothing to worry about in the West and all of Dillon Brooks’s antics. This is simply the latest.







Regardless of talk, you know LeBron James and Co. have had Bane’s assertion on repeat since. They’ll take the bulletin board material.

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-110) | Lakers -4.5 (-110)

Grizzlies +4.5 (-110) | Lakers -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Grizzlies +172 | Lakers -205

Grizzlies +172 | Lakers -205 Total: Over 219.5 (-110) | Under 219.5 (-110)

You know the Lakers want no part of what essentially is a cross-country fight to Memphis for a Game 7, where the Grizzlies posted the best home record during the regular season. Closing out the series tonight means everything, and I see the Lakers bouncing back after a rough Game 5.







The bench provided nothing in defeat, so getting anything out of them tonight will boost this team. At the same time, the urgency from LeBron and Anthony Davis with the home crowd behind them will be pivotal. I see the Lakers advancing tonight, and I’m willing to lay the 4.5 in doing so.

Desmond Bane OVER 24.5 Points (-108)

Dillon Brooks UNDER 17.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-104)

LeBron James OVER 16.5 Rebounds+Assists (+102)

Bane has combined for 69 points over the past two games after scoring under 22 points in the first three games. Expect the streak to continue, as he’s averaged 20 field goal attempts per game this series and nearly nine three-attempts. The volume is there.







I have to say it…this Dillon Brooks guy stinks. All talk, no results. He’s gone under this number in three of five games, and I expect him to force too much with his back against the wall, leading to yet another poor performanceâ€”bank on unders across the board.







LeBron has averaged 12.4 rebounds and five assists this series, with nearly 20 rebound chances and 12 potential assists per game. LBJ will pull out everything from his bag of tricks for a victory. I will also sprinkle LeBron to record a triple-double at +1300.