John Elway No Longer Employed by Broncos by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Denver Broncos legend John Elway confirmed his departure from the organization after his consulting contract expired and was not renewed.

Elway, who ran Denver’s front office from 2011 to 2021 as general manager and executive vice president of football operations, transitioned to a consultant role after the Broncos hired George Paton as their new GM in 2021.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, 62, expressed his enjoyment of his long-standing relationship with the franchise and gratitude towards new co-owner Greg Penner, whom he met to discuss his departure.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,” said Elway. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George, if I can.”

Elway won three Super Bowls during his 28 years in The Mile High City, two as a player and one as an executive.

