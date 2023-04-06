Kevin Na (Illness) Withdraws from Masters by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN.com reports that Kevin Na, one of 18 LIV players at Augusta this week, has withdrawn from the Masters due to illness.

Na, who captains LIV’s Iron Heads GC, withdrew after nine holes, finishing at 4-over. The 39-year-old was making his 12th appearance at the Masters. His best result was a T-12 finish in 2012, 2015, and 2021. Na’s withdrawal means he won’t be present for the celebration if a LIV player claims the Green Jacket on Sunday.

“If one of them wins, then the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green,” said LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman. “Could you imagine what a scene that would be, all these players hugging the winner? You only see things like that in the Ryder Cup, although it’s happening in our events more and more.”

Na won five times on the PGA Tour, making nearly $38 million in on-course earnings.

