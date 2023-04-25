Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe Non-Committal on Michael Bunting's Return by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension, but his spot in the team’s lineup is no longer a sure thing, per head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“With Bunting being available, it’s a very good option. He’s a good player for us,” said Keefe. “It’s not as easy or as simple a decision as it may have been earlier in the series. We will take our time and sort through it. We have a group of guys who have played real hard.”

One of those players is rookie Matthew Knies, who took Bunting’s spot in the lineup and is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“Matthew Knies is certainly not coming out of the lineup,” said Keefe. “He has done a terrific job for us. He is a guy who definitely earned his spot and opportunity to continue to play for us.”

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lighting, with Game 5 scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Leafs at -156 on the moneyline.