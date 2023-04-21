Lions WR Jameson Williams Among Five Players Suspended for Gambling by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of five players suspended by the NFL on Friday for violations of the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit’s C.J. Moore, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were also punished.

Williams and Berryhill will serve six-game suspensions, while Moore, Cephus, and Toney are suspended indefinitely (with a minimum of one year).

The Lions released Moore and Cephus following the NFL’s announcement.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy, said Lions general manager Brad Holmes. “These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Detroit’s first-round selection (12th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams missed most of his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered in college.

