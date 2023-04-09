Mariners Place Andres Munoz on 15-Day IL with Deltoid Strain by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners formalized a few roster moves.

As per Corey Brock, the M’s transferred reliever Andres Munoz to the 15-day injured list with a deltoid strain retroactive to April 4. Additionally, they recalled Evan White and placed him on the 60-day IL while optioning Matt Festa to Triple-A Tacoma.

Munoz has re-established himself as a regular out of the Mariners’ bullpen. The righty has appeared in four contests this year, tossing 3.1 innings and striking out three.

White’s adductor injury is the latest in a string of ailments. The former Gold Glove winner has appeared in just 30 games since the start of the 2021 season. The first baseman was playing for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate when he suffered the setback.

The Mariners are going for their third straight win on Sunday as they look to climb back to .500.

