Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler Top Board As Week Begins Tiger Woods at 85-1, anyone? by Mike Cole 59 minutes ago

Hello, friends. Welcome to Masters week.

The biggest week in recent golf history is upon us as the season’s first major is just days away at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. This year’s Masters tournament carries even more significance than usual. Not only does it come amid the PGA Tour’s first full season of elevated events, but it also marks the first time Tour and LIV Golf players will compete together at Augusta.

On top of that, there are storylines for days. Scottie Scheffler comes in playing fantastic golf and is looking to defend his 2022 crown. Rory McIlroy also is in fine form, and he’s trying to complete the career grand slam by finally breaking through and earning himself a green jacket. And don’t forget about Jon Rahm, who has cooled off some since a blistering start to the season but would surprise no one if he went wire to wire for his own first Masters victory.

And then there’s Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters winner looked solid at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, and if he’s physically capable of enduring the four-day grind, he’s always liable to contend.

As always, the Masters is a massive week for golf bettors. Here’s the first look at odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win the green jacket as the week begins.

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +900

Jordan Spieth +1700

Patrick Cantlay +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Justin Thomas +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Cameron Young +2700

Jason Day +2700

Dustin Johnson +2800

Tony Finau +2900

Max Homa +3200

Brooks Koepka +3600

Sungjae Im +3600

Will Zalatoris +3700

Viktor Hovland +3700

Tiger Woods +8500

The Masters begins Thursday morning at Augusta National. Tee times are expected to be announced Tuesday.