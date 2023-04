Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/09

Date: 04/09/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Memphis Grizzlies Open -2.5 -110 O 230.5 -110 -138 Current -1 -110 229.5 -110 -116 Oklahoma City Thunder Open +2.5 -110 U 230.5 -110 +118 Current +1 -110 229.5 -110 -102

Memphis Grizzlies Projected Lineups: 1. SG Vince Williams Jr. 1.1 Points, 0.5 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists 2. SG Luke Kennard 9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 3. PF David Roddy 6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 4. SG John Konchar 5.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. PF Kenneth Lofton Jr. 3.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. C Xavier Tillman Sr. 7.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists Oklahoma City Thunder 1. SG Isaiah Joe 9.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 2. PG Tre Mann 7.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 3. PF Dario Saric 6.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 4. SG Aaron Wiggins 6.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 6.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. SF Lindy Waters III 5.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Apr 07 MIL -8.5 231.5 137-114 Wed, Apr 05 NO +6.5 225.5 138-131 Tue, Apr 04 POR -18.5 228.5 119-109 Sun, Apr 02 CHI +1.0 228.5 128-107 Fri, Mar 31 LAC -5.5 236.5 108-94 Last 5 Against The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Apr 06 UTA -7.5 239.5 114-98 Tue, Apr 04 GS +7.5 241.0 136-125 Sun, Apr 02 PHO +5.5 237.0 128-118 Fri, Mar 31 IND -5.5 243.5 121-117 Wed, Mar 29 DET -9.5 228.5 107-106