Mets Star Closer Edwin Diaz (Knee) Not Ruling Out 2023 Return by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is progressing well in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon and said he hopes to return at some point during the 2023 season.

“I might throw this season,” said Diaz. “As of right now, my knee is doing right. [The doctors] are really happy, so we are in a good direction for that…If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than eight months.”

The 29-year-old suffered the injury while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic during last month’s World Baseball Classic.

Despite the unfortunate outcome, Diaz has no regrets about partaking in the event.

“People can get hurt at home, at any place,” said Diaz. “It happened to me in the WBC. I wasn’t pitching, I was celebrating with my teammates. If I had a chance to play again for my country, I would do it again.”

The two-time All-Star appeared in 61 games for the Mets last season, notching 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA en route to being named National League Reliever of the Year.

