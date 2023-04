Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/24

Date: 04/24/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Kaseya Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks Open -3.5 -108 O 217.5 -110 -156 Current -6 -110 216 -110 -245 Miami Heat Open +3.5 -112 U 217.5 -110 +132 Current +6 -110 216 -110 +200

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Lineups: 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.1 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 19.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists 3. SF Khris Middleton 15.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 4. C Brook Lopez 15.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. PF Bobby Portis 14.1 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. SF Grayson Allen 10.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists Miami Heat 1. SF Jimmy Butler 22.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Bam Adebayo 20.4 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 3. PG Kyle Lowry 11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 4. SG Max Strus 11.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. PF Kevin Love 8.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. PF Caleb Martin 9.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Apr 22 MIA -2.5 215.5 121-99 Wed, Apr 19 MIA -5.5 216.5 138-122 Sun, Apr 16 MIA -9.0 221.5 130-117 Sun, Apr 09 TOR +3.5 221.0 121-105 Fri, Apr 07 MEM +8.5 231.5 137-114 Last 5 Against The Spread: Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Apr 22 MIL +2.5 215.5 121-99 Wed, Apr 19 MIL +5.5 216.5 138-122 Sun, Apr 16 MIL +9.0 221.5 130-117 Fri, Apr 14 CHI -5.0 208.5 102-91 Tue, Apr 11 ATL -5.0 227.5 116-105