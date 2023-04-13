Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Twins @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 80°

The New York Yankees are back home after winning their first four series, each two out of three, and they’re looking to start strong against the Minnesota Twins. New York is the favorite at -147 on FanDuel Sportsbook’s moneyline while and the total for this game is 8.5.

The weather conditions may affect the game as it is 80+ degrees at first pitch, with the wind blowing out dead to center field at 11 miles an hour. The Yankees’ lineup is strong against right-handed pitching, with the first six anticipated batters having an impressive batting average and on-base percentage.

Looking at the Twins’ pitching, Joe Ryan has a 3.60 XF number with a great strikeout percentage, while Jhony Brito has a 4.9 XF number with a weak split against left-handed batters.

Although the weather is great for a high-scoring game, the pitching matchup may not provide the excitement expected. We prefer a bad pitching matchup with a high total as opposed to a low total with a good pitching matchup. The range of what the total should be is better determined by analyzing the pitchers’ statistics and not the current betting odds.

When handicapping a game, analyze the pitchers’ stats, individual team totals, and first five innings wager before looking at the numbers to see if they make sense.