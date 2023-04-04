MLB Top 10 1st Basemen: Goldschmidt, Freeman Battle Atop our Leaderboard by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

The first base position in MLB is filled with big boppers, and there’s depth across the league with some full-grown superstar talent at the top.

Below, we’ll dive into the top 10 first basemen for the 2023 MLB season.

1. Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Despite his quiet demeanor on the baseball diamond, the reigning National League MVP continues to make headlines. Paul Goldschmidt brings Gold Glove-caliber defense to the table and had a near 1.000 OPS in 2022, to go along with 35 home runs and 115 RBI.

2. Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)

The power numbers weren’t necessarily there for Freddie Freeman in his debut season for his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he still posted elite numbers across the board and is a threat to continue doing so in 2023.

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

Compared to his 2021 MVP-caliber season, 2022 was somewhat of a down year for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Still, we believe that 2021 form is still in his bag of tricks, and we’re expecting a bounce-back season for one of the game’s top sluggers.

4. Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

The King of the Home Run Derby provides much more than just that for the New York Mets. Pete Alonso tallied 40 bombs and 131 RBI in 2022 and remains a National League MVP candidate.

5. Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves)

In his first season with the Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson came as advertised and posted big numbers, which saw him mash 34 home runs and drive in 103 runs. Expect more from him in 2023 from a consistency standpoint, as he’s not acclimated in his new home.

6. Ty France (Seattle Mariners)

There’s not enough chatter in baseball about how good of a player Ty France is. The Seattle Mariners’ first baseman was an All-Star in 2022 and helped lead the M’s to their first postseason berth in over twenty years.

7. Jose Abreu (Houston Astros)

Changing addresses shouldn’t hinder what Jose Abreu is capable of. He’s headed to a stacked Houston Astros lineup and still had an OPS above .800 in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. Will he get his power fully back with Houston?

8. Nathaniel Lowe (Texas Rangers)

There was much to like about the 2022 campaign for Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers. He mashed 27 home runs and won his first Silver Slugger award after posting career highs throughout the board on offense.

9. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies)

Even though we already know that Rhys Hoskins is out for the season after suffering an injury during spring training, his spot on this list is undoubtedly deserved as he’s continued to be one of the National League’s biggest power threats at the position.

10. Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks)

It might surprise some people, but Christian Walker had a big 2022 campaign. The Arizona Diamondbacks slugger mashed 36 home runs and quietly took home a Gold Glove award too. Is the 31-year-old about to build on his late breakout?