MLB Top 10 Second Baseman: Altuve Sets Pace, Gimenez Charging by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

With the 2023 MLB regular season underway, there’s a lot of chatter around positional rankings and who the alphas are at each spot.

Below, we’ll dive into the top 10 second basemen for the 2023 MLB season.

1. Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

Who else but Jose Altuve? Coming off another World Series victory with the Houston Astros, Altuve was in the AL MVP conversation in 2022 and is a clear headliner at the position entering 2023.

2. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets)

The reigning winner of the National League batting title is Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets, and he’s continued to sit amongst the class of the position. If it weren’t for Altuve running the show, it’s not hard to see McNeil continuously occupying the top spot here.

3. Andres Gimenez (Cleveland Guardians)

After signing a long-term extension with the Cleveland Guardians, Andres Gimenez cracked our top three second baseman. Wonder which thing he’s more excited about. Gimenez brings Gold Glove defense to the table and also carried a .837 OPS in 2022.

4. Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers)

Marcus Semien got paid in the 2021 offseason by the Texas Rangers but got off to a slow start with the club. Still, Semien heated up down the stretch and was strong for the final three months, leading us to keep him amongst the top five.

5. Luis Arraez (Miami Marlins)

Luis Arraez was dealt to the Miami Marlins in the offseason, and he’s coming off winning the American League batting title in 2022. He might not have much power, but he’s a significant threat to get on base.

6. Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs)

It might surprise some that Nico Hoerner is at this spot on our list, but with him moving to second base in the offseason after Dansby Swanson signed in Chicago, it’s hard not to see him making even more of an impact. He’s elite defensively, and his bat has undoubtedly continued to grow.

7. Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves)

Ozzie Albies hasn’t been fully healthy for two of the past four seasons, and that’s led to some of the shine wearing off from him as one of the top second basemen in the game. Still, when at his best, few are better.

8. Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays)

Like with Albies, injuries have plagued Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays. The talent is undoubtedly there, and he’s proven he belongs on this list, but he’s only going to continue rising if he can stay on the field and show us his great skillset.

9. Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals)

If you’re not familiar with the super-utility man in Brendan Donovan with the St. Louis Cardinals, you should be. He won the first-ever utility Gold Glove in the National League in 2022 and is a table setter at the top of a very strong batting order.

10. Kolten Wong (Seattle Mariners)

We value defense a lot here, and there’s a real case to be made that Kolten Wong is the best defensive second baseman in baseball. He’s a streaky hitter, but he has some pop, which elevates him to our top ten with the final ranking.