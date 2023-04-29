NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Celtics vs. Suns Headlines by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics littered throughout the list. With the Milwaukee Bucks headed home earlier than expected, the East and NBA landscape is wide open for chaos to ensue.

Below are the likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns +310 (Last week: +600)

With the Milwaukee Bucks going down in the opening round, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns colliding in the NBA Finals is now the odds-on favorite matchup. The C’s and Suns facing off has been bet down from +600 to +310.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets +490 (Last week: +1000)

Two of the top teams in the Association have been the Denver Nuggets and Celtics. With both teams advancing in Round 1, their odds of matching up for the title have been cut in half from +1000 to +490.

3. (Tie) Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors +700 (Last week: +1300)

A rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals is a definite realistic possibility in 2023. The Golden State Warriors will have to win a Game 7 on the road though in the opening round, but this matchup has still risen all the way from +1300 to +700.

3. (Tie)Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers +700 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

One of the oldest rivalries in the NBA has finally appeared on this odds list after the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to Round 2. The Lakers taking on the Celtics went from being unranked in the top ten all the way up to boasting the third-shortest odds at +700.

5. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns +1000 (Last week: +1100)

The Philadelphia 76ers are proving to be a legitimate contender to win the NBA Finals, and their odds of taking on the Suns for the championship have continued to get bet down from +1100 to +1000.

6. (Tie) New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns +1500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

There’s some respect by the oddsmakers to insert the New York Knicks on this list, which has them taking on the Phoenix Suns listed at +1500. The Knicks will face the Miami Heat in Round 2 action.

6. (Tie) Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets +1500 (Last week: +1700)

It’s no secret that the Denver Nuggets will be in tough during their second-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns, but they still make their second appearance on this list. The 76ers taking on the top seed in the West has risen from +1700 to +1500.

8. (Tie) Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings +2100 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Much like the Knicks above, the Sacramento Kings are now on this top ten odds list. The Kings will have a challenging task ahead of them in Game 7 against the Warriors to advance, but Sacramento taking on the Celtics is now a real possibility at +2100.

8. (Tie) Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers +2100 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Another potential high-end matchup that’s risen into the top ten is the Philadelphia 76ers clashing with the Los Angeles Lakers. This pair of top-end organizations is listed at +2100 to face off in the NBA Finals.

8. (Tie) Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors +2100 (Last week: +2200)

The last potential matchup also has the Philadelphia 76ers, with this one having them taking on the defending NBA champion, Golden State Warriors. The 76ers and Warriors have slightly risen over the last week from +2200 to +2100.