NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Is a Celtics-Warriors Rematch on Tap? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks littered throughout our list.

Below are the likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns (+500) (Last week: +500)

The 2021 NBA Finals featured the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. With both teams back in the fold as contenders, each is loaded up for another deep playoff run, which is the odds-on favorite NBA Finals matchup at +500.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns (+650) (Last week: +750)

One matchup that was bet down over the last week is the Phoenix Suns taking on the Boston Celtics. The C’s are a better version of the team that won the East last year, while the Suns are loaded with superstar talent. The Suns battling Boston moved from +750 to +650.

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors (+750) (Last week: +850)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors are considered two of the top contenders in the league largely due to experience. Their odds of colliding in the NBA Finals have risen from +850 to +750.

4. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets (+850) (Last week: +800)

The Denver Nuggets captured the West’s top seed but still lack the oddsmakers’ confidence. Denver is a highly efficient offensive team, but can they do enough on defense to win the West? Their odds of facing the Bucks have fallen from +800 to +850.

5. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (+1000) (Last week: +1200)

A rematch of the 2023 NBA could happen. The Celtics and Warriors have much of the same pieces that led them there in 2022, but the odds for this matchup have dropped from +1200 to +1000.

6. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+1100) (Last week: +1100)

Denver and Boston are extremely deep, and both could find themselves in the NBA Finals. The odds of that happening have been set at +1100.

7. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns (+1400) (Last week: +1400)

It’s now or never for the Philadelphia 76ers, boasting +1400 odds to take on the Western Conference favorite Phoenix Suns.

8. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+1500) (Last week: +1200)

Despite finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies make their first appearance on this list in the eighth spot. Their odds of facing the Bucks dropped from +1200 to +1500.

9. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (+1700) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Los Angeles Lakers have continued to see their Western Conference odds bet down and enter as a legitimate candidate to play in the NBA Finals against the East’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at +1700.

10. Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+2000) (Last week: +1800)

Both number two seeds in their respective conferences round out the top ten. The Celtics and Grizzlies’ odds of facing each other come in at +2000 after falling from +1800 a week ago.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.