NBA Odds: Joel Embiid’s 52 Points Vs. Celtics Shifted MVP Race Embiid finished second in MVP voting last season by Gio Rivera 3 hours ago

Did Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid officially close the door on the 2022-23 NBA MVP conversation?

Well, perhaps.

Embiid put the Sixers on his back during Tuesday night’s matchup with the Boston Celtics, erupting for 52 points while shooting 20-of-25 from the field without a single made 3-pointer. He went 12-of-13 from the free-throw line, while also grabbing 13 rebounds with six assists. Embiid’s fifth career 50-point performance pushed Philadelphia ahead in its 111-109 win, as the 29-year-old was responsible for half of the team’s points.

Up for contention to potentially win his first career MVP award, Embiid made the debate even more interesting and difficult for those not in favor of the six-time All-Star. Needless to say, it’s been all Embiid in keeping the Sixers in a well-positioned spot (No. 3 seed) in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the current odds for NBA MVP this season, after Embiid’s stellar showing, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Joel Embiid: -1000

Nikola Jokic: +1200

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1200

Jayson Tatum: +2400

Embiid has continued to build on the strongest campaign of his seven-year career, averaging a career-high 33.3 points with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc in 65 games played. And defeating the Celtics on his own served as a testament to how Embiid has kept Philadelphia’s chances this season intact. With an organization that’s flopped in the draft and watched stars come and go, Embiid has been the only avenue for consistency and reliability.

If 52 points was any indicator of what Embiid has stored for the upcoming NBA playoffs, then minimizing the threat will be far from an easy task for any soon-to-be postseason opponents in the coming days.