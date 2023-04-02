NCAA Tournament Championship: UConn Enters Battle vs. Aztecs as Hefty Chalk by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

There was no shortage of intrigue in this year’s NCAA Tournament. March Madness lived up to its billing, with no top seeds making it past the Sweet Sixteen. We were left with an unexpected and inexperienced group of schools in the Final Four.

On Saturday, the bracket was whittled down to its final two teams, with the Connecticut Huskies taking on the San Diego State Aztecs for the National Championship.

Who are these last two teams standing? Get our lowdown here: Connecticut | San Diego State

Living up to the old adage, both teams relied on stout defensive performances to get to the final, and that’s reflected in Monday’s total.

According to KenPom, the Aztecs have the fourth-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency, trumping the Huskies’ impressive eighth ranking. Predictably, this impacts the expected points scored, with the total for the finale set at 132.5.

However, Connecticut has a pronounced offensive advantage, ranking third in the nation in offensive efficiency, compared to San Diego State’s more modest 68th position. That edge rationalizes the Huskies’ position on the spread, as they are hefty -7.5 chalk in the Championship matchup.

Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for line movement ahead of Monday’s tip-off at 9:20 pm ET.