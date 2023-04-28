NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Target Kyler Murray Protection With OT Paris Johnson Jr. by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Arizona Cardinals made a bold move in this year’s draft, trading down from their original position and ultimately selecting their man, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State. This move was welcomed by Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been begging the team to draft an offensive lineman for the past two years.

It is no secret that the Cardinals have struggled to protect Murray. Murray tore his ACL last year while trying to escape pressure. The team has not drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since 2013 when they took Jonathan Cooper, who was a bust.

However, with the selection of Johnson, the Cardinals are giving Murray the protection he needs to succeed. Johnson is a premier left tackle, and Murray specifically asked for him by name. This shows that the Cardinals are listening to their quarterback and are willing to make moves to help him succeed.

The Cardinals’ willingness to trade down and still get the player they wanted is impressive. They could utilize their draft capital to their advantage and end up with the player they had their eyes on all along. This move shows that the Cardinals are unafraid to make bold moves to improve their team.

Overall, the selection of Johnson is a big win for the Cardinals’ offense and Murray. It is a sign of trust from the coaching staff, showing they are committed to protecting their franchise quarterback. With Johnson in the lineup, the Cardinals’ offensive line should improve, and Murray should have more time to make plays.