NFL Draft: Seahawks Pluck Cornerback Devon Witherspoon With the Fifth Pick by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

Devin Witherspoon, a cornerback out of the University of Illinois, was the surprise fifth overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon was a favorite to be the first cornerback off the board, but going this high was unexpected.

With 16 passes defended last year and being a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, Witherspoon was a force to be reckoned with on the Illinois defense. Illinois held opposing quarterbacks to a 47% completion percentage and only allowed two touchdowns through 10 games last year. Witherspoon was a key contributor to the team’s success.

The Big Ten product can play against both run and the pass, make tackles in space, and is a blue-collar player who can be coached up. Coaches want to see his type of player at the next level. Witherspoon’s potential is high, and he’s projected to have a successful career in the NFL.

A rising star in the 2023 NFL Draft, with impressive college production and a strong work ethic, Witherspoon is ready to take on the challenge of the NFL and make a name for himself in the league.

Witherspoon’s selection by the Seahawks in the top five was a testament to his talent and hard work. Witherspoon is a potential star with impressive stats, versatility, and a blue-collar attitude.