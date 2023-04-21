NFL Suspends Five Players For Betting, Including Three Indefinite Bans by Mike Cole 38 minutes ago

The NFL has jumped deep into sports betting, but that’s not stopping them from sending stern messages to players who break the league’s gambling rules.

As such, the NFL on Friday announced the suspension of five players between two teams for violations of the league’s gambling policy. The league suspended a handful of players from the Detroit Lions and one from the Washington Commanders for varied amounts of time.

DETROIT

Quintez Cephus (indefinite)

C.J. Moore (indefinite)

Stanley Berryhill (six games)

Jameson Williams (six games)

WASHINGTON

Shaka Toney (indefinite)

The NFL didn’t mention specifics in its press release as to specific infractions. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported, though, that the players who got indefinite suspensions did so because they were betting on the NFL. The players with six-game suspensions bet on college games but did so from the team facility, according to Rapoport.

The Lions wasted no time cutting ties with Cephus and Moore completely, releasing them as soon as the news broke, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This comes a year after the NFL suspended then-Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely for betting on games. The league reinstated Ridley, who was traded to Jacksonville, after a one-season ban.

It’s not immediately clear what Friday’s suspended players did to warrant the suspensions nor was there any sort of distinction between those players suspended indefinitely and those receiving six-game bans.