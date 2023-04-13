NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Avalanche Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Colorado Avalanche are trying to stake their claim to the Central Division, but the Winnipeg Jets are in their way tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche have had very different seasons. The Jets got off to a tremendous start, while injuries hampered the Avalanche. Winnipeg faltered in the second half and had to sneak into the playoffs, while the Avalanche looked like the dominant team that won the Stanley Cup last season. The Avs are -300 favorites tonight on the moneyline, while the Jets are +240.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the clubs, which has seen the Jets win two-of-three games. Entering this matchup, the Jets have won three straight, going 7-3 over their last ten games, while the Avs are 8-1-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to start David Rittich, while the Avalanche should go with Alexandar Georgiev. The Jets’ backup netminder has a 9-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage, while Georgiev is 38-16-6 with a .919 save percentage. The Avalanche should have a sizable edge in goal.

Colorado has more to play for, with the Central Division crown still within reach. The Jets are locked into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, so there is little chance they will put up a fight tonight. Colorado defeated the Jets by multiple goals in their most recent matchup, and there’s value in that happening again at -108.

Best Bet: Avalanche Puck Line -1.5 (-108)

The first three games between these teams saw seven, five, and six total goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over at +110 and the under at -134. The Jets and Avs sit inside the top ten in goals allowed per game. Over the Jets’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Avalanche have seen that in four. Even though it’s only occurred in one of their three previous matchups, there’s value in backing the over 6.5 at +110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+110)

The Colorado Avalanche have played as well as any team over the last two months, and their goal-scoring improved over that span. Nathan MacKinnon has put up some monster numbers this season. The Avs center has 107 points in 69 games and is heating up again before another postseason run. MacKinnon is a threat to score on every shift, and although his price doesn’t provide plus-money, -130 is still decent value.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-130)