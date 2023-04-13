NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Dodgers' Urias Building Early Case by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers in 2023, with some new faces joining the fold as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, has put together a pair of dominant starts for the Miami Marlins but struggled his last time out. It was a very uncharacteristic performance from Alcantara, who was getting rocked all over the yard by a Philadelphia Phillies offense that’s struggled to find consistency early. Even the best get lit up from time to time, but no one expected the Phillies to hang a nine spot on him. The outlier led to his odds of winning the NL Cy Young dropping from +500 to +600.

Last Start: April 10 @ Philadelphia Phillies (4IP, 10H, 9ER, 4SO)

Next Start: April 16 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. If you’re looking for a pitcher who can blow a fastball by a batter or fool one with a breaking ball, look no further than Strider. His stuff will play in many different facets, and there’s a solid case to be made that he’s just getting started as an elite pitcher in MLB. Strider threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds his last time out and struck out nine for the third consecutive start. His +700 odds to win the NL Cy Young held constant.

Last Start: April 12 vs. Cincinnati Reds (5IP, 4H, 3ER, 9SO)

Next Start: April 17 @ San Diego Padres

One of the most underrated starters in the game is Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. The Dodgers star has been money early on, posting a 3-0 record, paired with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts. This is exactly the type of consistency we’ve grown accustomed to, and it’s time people start recognizing him as one of the top starters in the game. With another dynamic performance, Urias has seen his NL Cy Young odds bet down from +1000 to +750.

Last Start: April 10 @ San Francisco Giants (6IP, 4H, 1ER, 8SO)

Next Start: April 16 vs. Chicago Cubs

It hasn’t been a positive start to the 2023 campaign for Zac Gallen, but he’s shown some promise in his third start of the young season. After two lackluster performances, Gallen took it to the Milwaukee Brewers and showed them what we saw last year. Gallen pitched seven shutout innings and struck out eleven, but his odds have continued to reside at +1000, where he sits with the fourth-shortest number.

Last Start: April 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7IP, 3H, 0ER, 11SO)

Next Start: April 16 @ Miami Marlins

Max Scherzer didn’t get off to a strong start to the regular season, but there also wasn’t a ton to be concerned about either. His third start was much more aligned with what you’re accustomed to from the powerful righty, where he pitched five shutout innings against a strong San Diego Padres lineup. Scherzer is somewhat of an afterthought early, but he’s very much in the running at +1300, which is an excellent value price.

Last Start: April 10 vs. San Diego Padres (5IP, 1H, 0ER, 6SO)

Next Start: April 16 @ Oakland Athletics

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.