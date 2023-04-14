Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

The matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves is intriguing, with the winner facing off against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The potential return of Rudy Gobert for Minnesota will be a factor to watch, especially in how he defends the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, known for his ability to get downhill.

Can SGA get Gobert in early foul trouble? Meanwhile, OKC will need Josh Giddey to hit some shots and Lu Dort to maintain his impressive performance. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards will need to rebound from his inefficient game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a good start in LA, will also be a key player to watch.

From a schematic perspective, Minnesota has the edge with veteran presence Mike Conley and the explosive Edwards, who is unlikely to have another bad game. However, Oklahoma City is a young and feisty team that will make for a close game with a fair spread of 5.5 points.

It will all start with Gilgeous-Alexander and his ability to create looks for his teammates. The Thunder guard is one of the best passers in the Western Conference and will play a vital role in the team’s success. The Thunder’s bench unit will also need to step up.

Overall, there are many fascinating storylines to watch in this game, and it has the potential to be a thrilling matchup.