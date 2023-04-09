Paolo Banchero Ruled Out of Magic's Season Finale vs. Heat by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The Orlando Magic’s season mercifully comes to an end on Sunday, albeit without their best player. Paolo Banchero was ruled out of the season finale against the Miami Heat with a back injury.

first five out ? pic.twitter.com/rAPlZxel9D — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 9, 2023

Banchero has been one of the few bright spots for the Magic this year. The rookie leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.0 points per game, adding 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Factoring in his defensive contributions, Banchero ends the campaign with 2.4 Win Shares and 0.3 Value Over Replacement Player.

Franz Wagner starts in Bachero’s usual power forward slot, creating a vacancy at small forward.

Caleb Houstan worked his way into the starting rotation, filling in for Wagner and earning just his fourth start of the season.

The Magic tipped off as +5.5 underdogs for their in-state rivalry matchup against the Miami Heat, with the total set at 217.5.