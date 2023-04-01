Pirates and Bryan Reynolds Yet to Settle on Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have yet to agree on a contract extension, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Reports indicate that money and term have been agreed to, but an opt-out clause is holding up the deal. Apparently, the contract being offered is for eight years and $106 million. Yeah, that seems light, but it would give Reynolds financial security for life. The problem is Reynolds wants an opt-out after the fourth season, while the Pirates have been against such a thing on principle. It’s going to be hard for the Pirates to win this battle. They are already getting a steep discount to keep Reynolds, even if it’s just four more seasons.