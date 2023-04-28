QB Lamar Jackson Signs Extension With the Baltimore Ravens by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Baltimore Ravens made headlines recently by announcing that they will be keeping their star quarterback Lamar Jackson for a long time. The deal that he signed is worth a staggering $260 million, with $180 million guaranteed over the course of the contract.

This news comes as a relief to many fans who were concerned that Jackson might end up leaving the team. The fact that the Ravens were able to secure his services for such a long period of time is a testament to his value to the franchise.

However, some are left wondering why it took so long for this deal to come to fruition. Jackson has proven himself to be a valuable asset. He was even named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2019.

Despite this, other quarterbacks such as Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts have already received long-term deals, leaving many to wonder why Jackson had to wait so long. It is a question that may never be fully answered, but the important thing is that the Ravens were finally able to lock in their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Now that Jackson is locked in, the Ravens can turn their attention to building a strong team around him. This year’s draft may offer them the opportunity to do just that. They could choose to select a wide receiver to complement Jackson’s skills, or they could focus on other areas of need.

Regardless of what they decide to do, the Ravens can move forward with confidence knowing that they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league leading their team. Jackson’s talent and leadership abilities make him a valuable asset, and the fact that he will be with the team for the next five-seven years is a major win for the franchise.